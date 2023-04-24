DDOT adds routes, adjusts schedules for better commutes

Detroit ― The Detroit Department of Transportation is adjusting its services starting Monday to provide additional routes in an effort to align better with commute times, officials say.

DDOT will add both morning and evening runs to multiple routes across the city.

DDOT’s Department of Scheduling and Service regularly reviews ridership patterns and its roster of available bus operators, making adjustments several times per year. Officials say they rely on community feedback to help inform route changes.

More adjustments are expected later this year, said Mikel Oglesby, Detroit’s executive director of transit.

"This is the first step toward offering additional service to our riders," Oglesby said. “We especially wanted to improve service during school and work hours and reduce wait times in early morning and evening."

DDOT bus route changes

All weekday daytime trips on 16 Dexter route will serve both the Wayne County Community College District terminal and the Northland terminal, which is similar to existing night and weekend service. An additional morning trip, approximately one hour earlier, will be added to 15 Chicago/Davison, 18 Fenkell, 23 Hamilton, 27 Joy, 30 Livernois, 31 Mack, 39 Puritan, 41 Schaefer, 60 Evergreen and 67 Cadillac/Harper An additional evening trip, approximately one hour later, will be added to 15 Chicago/Davison, 27 Joy, 38 Plymouth, 39 Puritan, 41 Schaefer and 43 Schoolcraft. Timetables will be adjusted to better reflect travel times on 17 Eight Mile, 27 Joy, 32 McNichols, 38 Plymouth and 52 Chene.

For a complete list of DDOT bus schedules, maps and timetables, visit https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-department-transportation/bus-schedules.

