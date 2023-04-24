Detroit 'reimagines' bus system, asks riders to participate in pop-ups

Detroit ― Detroit's transit director released a drafted plan Monday for redesigning the city's bus system, which includes expanding nonstop service for the most popular routes.

The project dubbed "DDOT Reimagined" will develop a long-term plan to redesign the whole system, Transit Director Mikel Oglesby said.

They're now in the second of three phases to produce the final plan. During phase one, in the fall of 2022, DDOT gathered input from 800 riders to draft the plan.

During phase two, the drafted plan will be published online and the department will spend the next eight weeks gathering feedback during public meetings on how to repurpose the current fleet of vehicles.

"We need people to participate in pop-ups," said Oglesby, adding he won't be deterred by staffing shortages. "We're not going to focus on resources, we're going to draw out what's needed and then we're going to fill in that need, by any means necessary."

The plan is three-fold, including a service plan, capital plan and operating plan. It includes a hierarchy of routes because the backbone of DDOT's service depends on six routes, meaning more than half of riders are on one of those routes daily. These "tier one" routes would operate 24/7 running every 10 minutes on weekdays, with the exception of 4-Woodward, which would operate every 7.5 minutes.

Nine bus routes currently operate 24/7, but post-pandemic, DDOT is seeing changes in the way people ride buses and Oglesby said it's time to adjust.

"I've ran transit in other cities and it's important to have a lot of service between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when the bars get out but you also need more security," Oglesby said. "Here, it's a little different because there are a lot of casual riders and people riding after hours that are not linked to something standard like 'peak service' hours. ... That's why we're doing DDOT Reimagined because typically, we'd just do peak/non-peak hours but we need to know what fits Detroit."

Tier one routes will also see investments that build on the city’s “Street for People” program, including dedicated stations with enhanced shelters and seating, and transit priority elements like boarding islands, bus lanes, queue jumps and transit signal priority.

Tier two routes would run every 15 minutes on weekdays. Some will be 24/7 and others will operate from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. The lesser-ridden routes in tier three would run every 30 minutes seven days a week from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tier three will also service a proposed shuttle route between Belle Isle Park, downtown and the Gordie Howe International Bridge multiuse path tailored to meet seasonal demand and operate during hours that these destinations are open.

"It's not just the routes, it's the overall experience which includes shelters, the link between scooters, biking and technology and we need to see if bus rapid transit is a possibility," Oglesby said. "Imagine, your bus comes on time, you're traveling and by the time you get where you need to go, you already ordered and have a scooter, which is free, waiting for you to get you where you need to go. The technology is there and it's done in other places, why not here?"

The plan comes as DDOT expanded services Monday to several routes for better commutes. The department is looking forward to issuing better rates for their drivers because a labor shortage is leading to a reduction in service. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan added a $15 million increase to DDOT's budget in the upcoming fiscal year starting in July to replace lapsed federal funding and raise wages for DDOT bus drivers. The department is also working on stabilizing paratransit services for disabled riders in the city.

Only one route (4-Woodward) currently operates every 20 minutes or less on weekends. The plan increases this to 10 routes.

About 67% of DDOT's buses are considered on time, "which is really bad," said Michael Cunningham II, a taxicab driver and public transit activist in Detroit. The city recently implemented a bonus for DDOT bus drivers to earn an additional $4,000 annually for their punctuality.

Cunningham is known for helping distribute bus passes and providing taxi rides around the city at no charge for those who don’t have the money to pay.

The Grand River route "used to be late all the time, but I think these bonuses for drivers are starting to work," Cunningham said. "Buses need to be a public utility, not a last resort."

The plan also enhances access to transfer points and hubs such as Fairlane Town Center, Mack & Moross and Old Redford Meijer. The plan introduces new transit connections to both Livonia Walmarts, Lincoln Park, Belle Isle Beach and the Gordie Howe International Bridge multiuse path.

At Spirit Plaza Monday, the department introduced the Mobile Engagement Center, a rolling green classroom to collect feedback from riders. The bus will be making 20 pop-up appearances over the next eight weeks at some of the city's busiest bus stops.

The planning team is committed to reading "every single comment" and the final version will be presented to the public later this year.

"We developed this so it can go where the people are," Oglesby said. "For example, if this is parked outside Rosa Parks and there are people waiting for the bus and they're angry, they can let us know. ... Then they can start working what's wrong into the plan and then we can change what we have into what we need."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_