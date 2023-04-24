Detroit school bus driver gets probation in connection with teen's death

A Detroit school bus driver accused of failing to activate her warning lights as a student exited her bus last year, causing a 13-year-old to be fatally struck by another car, has been sentenced to probation.

Debra White was sentenced last week in Wayne County Circuit Court to three years probation and 200 hours of community service after being found guilty during a bench trial of one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of failure to stop at scene resulting in death, according to court records and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

White, who was 65 at the time she was charged, was driving a bus for ABC Bus Co. in April 2022 when she stopped the bus near East Nevada and Healy but failed to activate the bus's stop sign or warning lights, according to prosecutors.

Zyiar Harris, 13, of Detroit got off the bus and was struck by a car. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

An involuntary manslaughter against White was dismissed, according to the prosecutor's office.