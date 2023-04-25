Detroit mom files suit alleging two kids were injured riding Belle Isle's giant slide

The historic Giant Slide at Belle Isle may not be open for the season yet, but some Detroiters are not overlooking their rocky experiences from August.

A Detroit mother has filed a lawsuit against the city, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and a park manager alleging her two children suffered concussions while riding the slide last year.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court names Francetta Watson, who claims her two children were injured while riding the slide, as the plaintiff. The lawsuit was filed by her attorney, Raquel Munoz of Vahdat Weisman Law, against the city, the state department, which operates Belle Isle, and Karis Floyd, the park manager.

The lawsuit alleges administrators knew the giant slide "was a hazard and was dangerously unsafe for its intended and/or foreseeable use, especially in environments where children had use and/or accessibility to the slide," according to the suit. "... Prior to the Giant Slide re-opening, employees tested the slide, and they too were coming down too fast and began bouncing down the slide."

The Belle Isle slide, 40 feet tall and six lanes wide, sent users flying when it reopened in August. It closed service twice to apply wax in an effort to slow riders down. Footage of people bumping their way down the slide competed against a handful of other viral clips for Jimmy Kimmel's cheeky Clip of the Year title and Detroit rapper Gmac Cash made a song about it. Here's all the viral news it generated.

The slide first opened in 1967 and had 1,400 sliders during its first two weekends of being open last year. It charged $1 per ride.

Watson alleges there were no warning signs posted and is alleging negligence, recklessness and intentional misconduct that led to her children's severe injuries.

Because her children suffered concussions, chronic headaches, mental anguish and several medical bills, she is seeking $25,000 and attorney fees.

Munoz was not available for comment Tuesday. Michigan's DNR declined to comment pending litigation.

There is a status conference for the case on July 24 before Judge Kathleen McCarthy.

