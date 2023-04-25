Detroit police investigate fatal shooting of neurosurgeon in Boston-Edison district

Detroit police are investigating the death of a local neurosurgeon who was found shot in a home in the city's historic Boston-Edison neighborhood Sunday.

Authorities said officers were called to the home in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue for a well-being check.

They entered the home and found a 53-year-old man who had been fatally shot.

Officials said at this time the circumstances around the shooting are unknown and no further information is being released.

Media reports said the victim was Dr. Devon Hoover, a neurosurgeon with Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit.

In a statement from the hospital, Ascension called Hoover "a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family" who "will be greatly missed by our community."

"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time," said the hospital in its statement.

Hoover has practiced neurosurgery for more than 20 years since graduating from the Indiana University School of Medicine, according to U.S. News and World Report. Patients reported a very positive experience with Hoover overall on the site.

Boston-Edison, meanwhile, is one of Detroit's most recognized neighborhoods. The nationally-recognized historic district spans 36 blocks and contains more than 900 homes, most of which were were constructed between 1905 and 1925, according to the neighborhood's website.

