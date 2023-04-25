State charges contractor with sending $1M in bogus bills to Detroit demolition program

A contractor has been charged in connection with allegedly sending more than $1 million in bogus bills to the city of Detroit for backfill dirt used at demolished properties, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

David MacDonald, 50, of Howell was charged following an investigation by the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP), Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said in a statement. The federal agency works to prevent and detect fraud, waste and abuse in federal funds appropriated by Congress through the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016.

In 2017, MacDonald led the Den-Man company’s demolition program and was tasked with finding backfill for all the sites Detroit contracted it to handle, according to the release.

The contract specified Den-Man backfill the demolition site with dirt from approved sources then bill the city for the acquisition price, officials reported.

"MacDonald repeatedly claimed to have paid for dirt used at these sites he had obtained at no cost, lied about the source of the dirt, and billed the Detroit Land Bank Authority for fictitious sums," investigators said in the releae Tuesday.

Den-Man was reimbursed $1,148,513.61 and the alleged unapproved source of backfill material, which did not comply with the city contract terms or state requirements, is considered environmentally contaminated, according to the release.

The sites now must undergo testing for their environmental quality.

MacDonald is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and 11 counts of false pretenses.

Other details about his case were not released Tuesday.

His attorney and arraignment date were not listed in records for Detroit's 36th District Court, where charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Land Bank Authority has agreed to repay $1 million due to monitoring issues in the program.

“These crimes, a scam against the people of Detroit and abuse of public funds, amount to public harm for private greed,” Nessel said. “We have a responsibility to protect public funds from abuse, and to protect already vulnerable neighborhoods from environmental attacks. I am grateful to the SIGTARP team for their work with our office.”

Melissa Bruce, SIGTARP principal deputy inspector general, added: “The requirements by contractors to use safe and approved backfill materials and substantiate backfill costs are critical to ensuring TARP funds are properly spent for the public’s safety and program requirements in Detroit.”