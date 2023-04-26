Detroit doctor's body entombed in blanket, hidden in upstairs crawlspace: source

Detroit — Homicide investigators are interviewing acquaintances of a 53-year-old neurosurgeon to determine why someone would fatally shoot him, cocoon his body in a blanket and cram it in the upstairs crawlspace of the large house where he lived alone in the city's historic Boston-Edison district, a police source told The Detroit News Wednesday.

Detectives have not yet established a motive in the shooting death of Dr. Devon Hooper, a source involved in the investigation told The News. After police were called Sunday to conduct a wellness check at the neurosurgeon's home in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard, the source said officers found Hooper's body in the upstairs crawlspace, wrapped in a blanket.

Hooper, a neurosurgeon at Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit, lived alone in the sizeable house he'd purchased for $750,000 in 2008, neighbors told The News. But neighbors said he often had visitors because he'd open his home for parties and other functions.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing but had no further comment.

In a statement, St. John Hospital called Hoover "a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family" who "will be greatly missed by our community."

"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time," the hospital said.

Prior to working for Ascension, Hooper was a resident in Henry Ford’s neurosurgery program from 1997-2002.

Hoover graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine, and has practiced neurosurgery for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News and World Report.

