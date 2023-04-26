Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash on I-94 near Ford Road

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in a fatal crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 94 near Ford Road that ejected a 47-year-old Dearborn man from his vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area of westbound I-94 at Trenton Avenue for a report of a single crash. They arrived and found medics attending to a victim.

Troopers conducted a preliminary investigation and learned the man lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over, ejecting him. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Medics performed life-saving measures on the driver, but he died at a hospital, they said.

"Another family is mourning the death of a family member due to a preventable crash," said Lt. Mike Shaw of the State Police on Twitter. “I can’t stress enough the importance of wearing a seatbelt and making good decisions while driving.”

