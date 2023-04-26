MSP investigating Tuesday shooting on I-75 at Schaefer in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 75 at Schaefer Highway in Detroit that may have stemmed from a road rage dispute.

Troopers were called at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to a location on the freeway's northbound lanes at Schaefer for a report of a shooting. Police were told by the caller that a Ford Focus had been struck by bullets.

Authorities arrived and found three bullet holes in the vehicle and three shell casings on the freeway, they said. The caller told police the shots came during a road rage incident and they came from a maroon passenger car.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers closed the freeway temporarily as they conducted an investigation.

