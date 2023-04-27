1 dead in crash with school bus Thursday on Detroit's west side

A woman was killed Thursday when the vehicle she was riding in crashed with an empty Dearborn school bus on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. in the area of West Warren Avenue and Ann Arbor Trail, according to officials.

Police said the vehicle drove left of Majestic Avenue's center lane and crashed into the bus. A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was fatally injured.

They also said no children were on the school bus and no other injuries were reported.

Media reports said the at-fault vehicle was a minivan. Dearborn Public Schools confirmed the bus belonged to the district in a statement early Wednesday afternoon.

"On Thursday morning, just before 8:00 a.m., a Dearborn Public Schools bus was struck head-on by a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Ann Arbor Trial," the district said in a statement. "The accident occurred just past the Warren/Ann Arbor Trail intersection. There were no students on the bus, only the driver and the bus aide who were not injured in the accident.

"The district cannot confirm, but media reports indicate the passenger in the car did not survive the crash," the statement said. "The Dearborn Public Schools extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of both the passenger and driver of the vehicle. This was a sad and tragic accident and we send prayers of comfort to everyone involved."

