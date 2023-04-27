Detroit gets credit rating boost noting 'positive outlook' a decade post bankruptcy

Detroit ― The post-bankruptcy city of Detroit received a debt rating upgrade Thursday from the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings, marking the second upgrade the city has received in two years.

S&P Global Ratings has moved up Detroit's General Obligation debt to a "BB+" rating from a "BB," noting strong fiscal management, positive financial outlooks and improvements to the city's financial reserves and liquidity. This is the highest rating Detroit has held from S&P since the beginning of 2009.

Simultaneously, S&P upgraded its rating on Detroit’s Public Lighting Authority and Income Tax-backed debt issued through the Michigan Finance Authority (considered Priority-Lien debt because of their pledge of specific tax revenues) to BBB from BBB-.

The scale runs from AAA ("Extremely strong capacity to meet financial commitments") to D on the low end (owing to "payment default on a financial commitment or breach of an imputed promise; also used when a bankruptcy petition has been filed).

Investment-grade ratings are BBB- and above.

“The positive outlook reflects our view of Detroit's recent revenue growth and forecasts showing that it can follow through with its financial plan,” according to the rating opinion. City officials say they expect another upgrade in upcoming years.

“The back-to-back ratings upgrade from Moody’s and now S&P reflect the overall success of the financial and economic strategies the city has employed," Detroit's Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising said in a statement Thursday. "S&P’s upgrade and positive outlook validate that belief that the creation of a safer, healthier, beautiful and economically vibrant city have driven positive financial results.”

It's the second upgrade following Moody's boost to a "Ba1" from "Ba2" in March.

“Ten years on from its bankruptcy filing, Detroit's financial position and economic condition are the strongest they've been in decades," according to S&P remarks. "Liquidity and reserves are at record levels, the debt burden is manageable, population decline is flattening, the stock of blighted and vacant properties is down considerably thanks to extensive city-managed programs, assessed property values have increased in five consecutive years ... and taxable wages continue to grow.”

Both rating agencies have Detroit one notch away from investment grade, the mayor's office noted.

The Plan of Adjustment, the outline created during the 2013 bankruptcy, along with a restructuring process provided support to recover and $826 million in federal pandemic aid were cited as factors as putting the city in a stronger financial position.

"However, in our view, concerted management action and institutional support to not only recover from bankruptcy,but to revitalize Detroit's economy and finances, enabled the city to capitalize on its situation," according to the S&P report. "The post-financial-crisis economic recovery aided the city, but city policies (such as increasing public safety responsiveness and revamping public lighting) and new economic development initiatives expanded opportunities and buttressed the city's reputation, accelerating credit improvements. These improvements are significant compared with forecasts in the POA."

However, as the city will begin paying back into its pension obligations in July, these costs will add $130.2 million in general fund expenditures, an increase of 11.4% over the original fiscal 2023 budget. S&P noted "large legacy pension liabilities remain a negative credit factor."

The city intends to offset budgetary impact by drawing from reserves in its Retiree Protection Fund, which has grown to $473.4 million. The city will add an additional $57.2 million into the fund in July, bringing the net budgetary impact to $72 million. This is still a 6.4% increase over last year's budget, but will be more manageable because the upcoming year's budget revenue growth is expected to be 9.3%.

While credit conditions have improved, S&P notes that the city remains exposed to a variety of challenges in their view including:• Ability to maintain balanced operating results, given rising costs generally, the return of pension contributions andsignificant general fund financial support of transportation fund operations;• Plans to draw down unassigned general fund reserves in the near term;• An economically sensitive revenue mix, with more than 50% coming from income and wagering taxes;• Slowing payroll growth and uncertain long-term effects on remote working trends and nonresident income taxes,which could affect income tax revenue;• A local economy with outsized exposure to economic downturns given low-income metrics as well as comparatively elevated poverty and unemployment rates; and• Relative employment concentration in cyclical industries, such as auto manufacturing and the mortgage industry.

"We believe the city has the capability and fiscal discipline to respond to these challenges over the near term," S&P stated on the challenges ahead. "Our view of Detroit's ability to attain long-term structural balance will depend on revenue performance in the face of the predicted economic slowdown compared with expenditure trajectories and potential volatility in pension costs over the next several years."

S&P indicated the potential upside scenario for Detroit if the city maintains adherence to its financial plan:

“All else equal, we could raise the rating if it becomes apparent that RPF draws will not accelerate over the next several years, increasing the certainty that pension contributions can be absorbed within the operating budget. Ongoing revenue growth and improvements in macroeconomic conditions could also contribute to a higher rating.”

