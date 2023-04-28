Detroit police question person of interest in doctor's killing, say shooter knew him

Detectives are questioning a person of interest in connection to the killing of a 53-year-old neurosurgeon who was shot multiple times in the head by a gunman who knew him, the city's police chief said Friday.

Police were called to conduct a wellness check Sunday at the large home in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard where Dr. Devon Hoover reportedly lived alone. When officers searched the house, they found the doctor's blanket-entombed body in the attic crawlspace.

A man was taken into police custody just after midnight Friday, and investigators have continued to interrogate him into the afternoon, Police Chief James White said.

"We're actively questioning the person of interest, and we're confident he knows something," White said. "We believe the victim and the killer knew each other. This is not random, and the community is not at risk. There's a family that's grieving, however, and I'd like to extend my condolences to them."

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the killing a homicide after an autopsy showed Hoover had been shot multiple times in the head.

Hoover's funeral is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit. Visitation is scheduled for between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Chas. Verheyden Funeral Homes Grosse Pointe Park location.

