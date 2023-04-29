DETROIT

Detroit veteran who was one of first African-American Marines celebrates 100th birthday

Lee Newby Jr. of Detroit, one of the first African-American Marines, was honored by state lawmakers during a celebration of his 100th birthday on Saturday.

The ceremony at the Detroit Marriott in the Renaissance Center was hosted by State Rep. Donavan McKinney, D-Detroit, and Joe Tate of Detroit, who became the first African-American elected Michigan's speaker of the House in November 2022.

Speaker Joe Tate, (r), and State Rep. District 14 Donavan McKinney, (c), honors one of the first African-American Marines, WWII Veteran Mr. Lee Newby Jr. with a Special Tribute from the State of Michigan during his 100th birthday ceremony at Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Dr. John Newby, (son), is to the left. April 29, 2023, Detroit, Mi.

Tate, a former National Football League player and Michigan State University offensive lineman, also served in the Marines.

“I can’t thank Mr. Newby enough for his service to our country. He is a true hero and trailblazer,” Tate said in a statement. “As a veteran of the Marine Corps myself, I am aware of the responsibilities he has carried and the sacrifices he has endured."

Some of the tributes on display at WWII Veteran Mr. Lee Newby Jr. 100th birthday ceremony at Marriott at the Renaissance Center. April 29, 2023, Detroit, Mi.

Newby, who resides in McKinney's district in Detroit, served during World War II. The first African-Americans joined the Marine Corps in 1942.

“This ceremony not only celebrates the life of a brave serviceman, but also truly honors Black Marines, their dedication through World War II and all their service to this country,” McKinney said in a statement.

