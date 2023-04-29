Detroit veteran who was one of first African-American Marines celebrates 100th birthday

The Detroit News

Lee Newby Jr. of Detroit, one of the first African-American Marines, was honored by state lawmakers during a celebration of his 100th birthday on Saturday.

The ceremony at the Detroit Marriott in the Renaissance Center was hosted by State Rep. Donavan McKinney, D-Detroit, and Joe Tate of Detroit, who became the first African-American elected Michigan's speaker of the House in November 2022.

Tate, a former National Football League player and Michigan State University offensive lineman, also served in the Marines.

“I can’t thank Mr. Newby enough for his service to our country. He is a true hero and trailblazer,” Tate said in a statement. “As a veteran of the Marine Corps myself, I am aware of the responsibilities he has carried and the sacrifices he has endured."

Newby, who resides in McKinney's district in Detroit, served during World War II. The first African-Americans joined the Marine Corps in 1942.

“This ceremony not only celebrates the life of a brave serviceman, but also truly honors Black Marines, their dedication through World War II and all their service to this country,” McKinney said in a statement.