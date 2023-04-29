Wayne State students denounce anti-Muslim incident on campus

WSU students filed a petition on change.org last week after a group of preachers came to campus and allegedly made Islamophobic remarks before taking a Quran, the holy book of Islam, and throwing it to the ground near the student center on April 19.

The petition said students last year wanted to condemn Israelis in Palestine but were stopped by Wayne State "on the basis that the statement being made contained 'inflammatory' language."

"Why were we stripped of the right to have our voice heard while we allowed grown men to freely instigate hatred and malicious language?" the petition said. "What makes their right to spread hate greater than our right to be heard as an intersectional marginalized group? If you want to say that this is because those people aren’t students and are not under the same restrictions as students, then I want to ask why haven’t you publicly condemned their actions."

More than 2,000 people had signed the petition as of Friday evening.

"Not only do Muslims attending WSU demand an apology, but we also demand an explanation as to why our voices are constantly being silenced while others can freely be heard and allowed to spread animosity at higher aptitudes than they do kindness," the petition said.

Zaynah Jadallah, who is senator at large on the school's Student Senate, said the university did not condemn the actions of the preachers in the way students had hoped.

"We're all a little bit angry, a little bit disappointed in how the university reacted to it," she said.

University President M. Roy Wilson sent a letter to the campus on April 26 addressing the incident, but Jadallah said it wasn't what she was hoping to see.

The letter talks about free speech, even when it might be "offensive, repulsive or even dangerous," and goes on to say that the university encourages "reasoned debate" while also being guided by values including diversity and inclusion.

"So how do we react when we run headlong into speech we find offensive or repugnant?" Wilson said. "We can walk away. We can listen to try to understand a different viewpoint. We can disagree, passionately. We can counter with a better idea. We can work to change things — a law, a policy, a point of view. We can make our objections and views heard — loudly, and hopefully, respectfully."

He said he was proud of how students maintained their composure despite "ignorant and repulsive acts by outsiders."

"However, what we cannot do in these situations — and what is illegal — is to threaten or incite violence, punish or attempt to regulate free speech we find offensive, or engage in any behavior that seeks to cause physical harm to others," the letter continued, noting that free speech can bear the cost of forcing people to listen to ideas that they may object to.

Wilson will meet with Jadallah and other students, Jadallah said, and the university president wrote in the letter.

"I hope he understands our point of view and how we feel unsafe on campus, how we we feel that the measures that they took were not enough," Jadallah said. "We needed (the university) to condemn their actions, to release a statement faster and to remove these kind of people from our campus and have an open dialogue with us. It should have came from them, before we asked them to do it for us."

In a statement Friday, the university called throwing the Quran to the ground "deplorable, repulsive and worthy of our strongest condemnation."

"We of course support and protect people's constitutional rights to free speech and assembly — freedom of speech is a core tenet of a university environment — but this kind of behavior is contemptible and unwelcome on a campus that supports the right of everyone to feel valued and included, and to express their beliefs free of such ignorant behavior," the statement said.

The university said it would review protocols "to assure proper balance between an individual’s right to free expression and the fostering of a safe, inclusive environment for everyone."

The situation comes as state Democratic lawmakers recently proposed new legislation that would reclassify certain offenses as hate crimes depending on the people targeted and heighten the criminal act of defacing synagogues, churches, cemeteries or schools.

Michigan Incident Crime Reporting data shows hate or bias incidents in the state increased from 524 in 2019 to 556 in 2020 and 610 in 2021.

Last month, the national Council on American-Islamic Relations announced its latest civil rights report found that while overall complaints dropped in 2022 compared to the previous year, those involving schools or educational settings rose 63 percent.