Woman found lying along Southfield Freeway with head injury

A 43-year-woman was found lying along the shoulder of the Southfield Freeway with an open head wound Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police's Second District received a report about the incident near the Schoolcraft entrance ramp to the freeway at about 6:30 a.m., a tweet from the agency said.

State troopers and Detroit Emergency Medical Service technicians located the woman and she was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital in critical condition, state police said.

“We have not determined why she was on the freeway yet. We will be reviewing cameras and other technology in the area.” said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, a public information officer for state police. “Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call state police.”

The right two freeway lanes and the service drive at Kendall Street were closed during the investigation.