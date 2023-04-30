Detroit police crack down on ATVs: If they're on the road, they're gone

Detroit police are bolstering efforts to crackdown on the illegal use of ATVs on the city’s streets as part of the department’s crime fighting strategy for warm weather months with a reward program for tips and added scrutiny of the off-road vehicles.

The Detroit Police Department shared details in a social media post about an ATV, or all-terrain vehicle, that it confiscated in Greektown on a recent Sunday, with a video showing the vehicle being lifted onto the back of a tow truck.

"When you ride illegal ATVs in Detroit, be prepared to say bye-bye! We confiscated this all-terrain vehicle in the Greektown area Sunday evening,” the department said in the tweet.

According to the post, police confiscated the ATV after receiving a tip.

In April, the department announced $250 cash rewards for tips that result in the confiscation of illegal ATVs or other off-road vehicles being used on Detroit’s roads. The department said it has already received several tips since the ATV reward program was announced.

ATV use is not permitted on roads, streets or highways in Wayne County, according to a legislative policy report submitted to Detroit City Council last year. The state of Michigan allows some counties in northern Michigan to authorize ATV use on their roads, but Wayne County is not on that list.

Illegal ATV use has vexed Detroit law enforcement for years, with the Police Department ramping up efforts to confiscate the off-road vehicles. DPD swept up more than 30 ATVs in a bust last year. DPD did not have data it could provide Sunday about how many ATVs have been swept up this year, nor could The Detroit News determine how many were registered in the city.

Detroit police Chief James White has highlighted the department’s efforts to rid the roads of the illegal vehicles as an element of the department's plan for curbing crime this summer.

The police chief unveiled a 12-point plan to combat violence in mid-April, after a string of shootings in downtown Detroit,In addition to the ATV crackdown, the 12-point plan includes using "Casper Units" — undercover officers who hide in crowds looking for arguments that could escalate — along with closing some streets, enforcing noise, open-alcohol and curfew ordinances, and increasing deployment, including adding more "eyes in the sky" with helicopter patrols and officers on rooftops.

The plan was announced on the heels of a violent weekend where the city reported six shootings that left two people dead near popular Detroit attractions in Greektown and the Riverwalk.

"The majority of the people who come downtown aren't a problem," White said during the press conference. "But we're not here to talk about a plan for them. We're talking about the people who decide to throw their lives away because they bumped into somebody, or because someone threw a drink in their face."

White has said the plan was developed out of conversations with City Council President Mary Sheffield and downtown business owners.

Melanie Markowicz, director of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership, expressed support for the strategy.

“We have met with Chief White, the Detroit Police Department, and City Council President Mary Sheffield. We fully support our safety partners and the 12-Point Plan and their downtown crowd control strategy. This strategy will be implemented immediately,” Markowicz said in a statement at the time.

The April announcement marked the fifth consecutive year that DPD and city officials have outlined plans to address warm-weather violence in Greektown. The city's previous police chiefs, James Craig and Ralph Godbee, also held press briefings during their tenures to discuss plans to curb spring and summer crime waves downtown.

As part of this year’s plan, White said the department has incorporated its "midsummer" deployment of extra officers, and will expand the department's Eagle Eye Hotline program, where technicians in the Real Time Crime Center share information with businesses gleaned from cameras mounted on towers in Greektown. White said the department would also establish a hotline for activity that occurs inside businesses and is not captured by Eagle Eye.

“The businesses can communicate with us what's happening inside those businesses, so we can get there and engage people earlier,” he said.

Police have said they also will step up enforcement of the city's curfew for minors. The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for anyone age 15 or younger, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for anyone 16 or 17 years old. Curfew violators will be taken to the 4th Precinct at 4700 W. Fort in southwest Detroit.

Under Michigan law, individuals must be at least 10 years old to operate a four-wheel off-road vehicle unless they are on private land or are performing farm work. If the driver is under the age of 16, they must obtain a certificate in order to operate the vehicle and adult supervision is required. No one under the age of 16 is allowed to operate an off-road vehicle with three wheels.

Anyone who would like to report activity involving illegal ATVs or guns can call Crime Stoppers or submit a tip through the city’s website at detroitrewards.tv.