Report: Detroit home of slain neurosurgeon broken into over weekend

The Detroit home of a neurosurgeon who was slain last week reportedly was broken into over the weekend, just hours before loved ones held a funeral service.

Police are investigating the break-in, which took place overnight on Saturday at the Boston-Edison neighborhood home of Dr. Devon Hoover, according to a WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

Hoover was found dead April 23 after police went to his home for a wellness check. Officers searching the house found the doctor's blanket-entombed body in an attic crawlspace with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have not yet established a motive in the killing, a source involved in the investigation told The Detroit News. Detroit police Chief James White said a person of interest was taken into police custody just after midnight Friday.

"We're actively questioning the person of interest, and we're confident he knows something," White said on Friday. "We believe the victim and the killer knew each other. This is not random, and the community is not at risk. There's a family that's grieving, however, and I'd like to extend my condolences to them."

Hoover was a neurosurgeon at Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit. He lived alone in the sizable house in the historic neighborhood, according to neighbors.

In a statement following Hoover’s death, St. John Hospital called him "a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family" who "will be greatly missed by our community."

"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time," the hospital said.

Prior to working for Ascension, Hoover was a resident in Henry Ford’s neurosurgery program from 1997-2002. He graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and had practiced neurosurgery for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Hoover's funeral was Sunday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.