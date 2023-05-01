1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting on NB I-75 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting in Detroit early Monday morning that left a 27-year-old woman dead and a 30-year-old male in critical condition.

According to MSP, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 near Brush Street after a group of four left The Annex on Adams Avenue in downtown Detroit.

"As they entered I-75 Fwy from Brush St, someone started shooting at them," said Michigan State Police on Twitter. stated.

After the shooting the driver and the passenger discovered that the two back seat passengers were hit in the shooting. The driver drove to Detroit Receiving Hospital where the 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead.The driver and the passenger were not hit during the shooting.

The state police temporarily closed I-75 Monday and the ramp near Gratiot Avenue to search for bullet shell casings.

Police believe that the shooting wasn't random.

"We know that this was not a random incident and was targeted towards one of the people in the car," said Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement on Twitter. "Now we need to determine who it was and why. This will lead us to our suspect (s).”

The shooting was one of two on Metro Detroit freeways late Sunday into Monday. A semi-truck driver from Georgia also was arrested after allegedly shooting at a motorist on I-96 late Sunday.