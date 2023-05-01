2 arrested at Detroit casino garage after leading police on chase Sunday

Two men were arrested after leading police on a car chase Sunday through Metro Detroit before abandoning their vehicle in a casino's parking garage, officials said.

Troopers with the Metro South Post were alerted at about 1 a.m. Sunday that Warren police officers and troopers with the Metro North Post were in pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 in connection with a theft from a vehicle and an attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile.

At some point, Warren police terminated their pursuit while a state police helicopter followed the suspect vehicle to Romulus. A state police sergeant on patrol found the Chrysler in a Romulus subdivision and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the car's driver sped away. Officials said the sergeant did not pursue it.

However, the state police helicopter continued to track the vehicle and saw it enter the Motor City Casino's parking garage in Detroit.

Troopers located two men they believed to have been in the Chrysler walking along the street outside of the garage. One of the men ran but was caught a short distance away.

They searched the garage and found the Chrysler abandoned inside the garage. Police reviewed footage from the garage's security cameras, which confirmed the two men were in the 300.

Troopers then arrested the suspects, a 32-year-old Livonia man who was seen driving the Chrysler in the footage, and his 24-year-old passenger from Detroit. Both were taken to the Detroit Detention Center to await charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez