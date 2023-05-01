EGLE awards $2.1 million to apartment and retail development in Midtown Detroit

A new apartment and retail development in Detroit will receive financial help for cleanup after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy approved $2.1 million in brownfield funding through tax increment financing.

The department announced Monday the reimbursement plan for City Club Apartments Midtown to help offset environmental cleanup and management costs at the vacant and contaminated 2.4-acre site in Midtown Detroit.

The City Club Apartments Midtown project is expected to feature 344 new apartments, parking and retail space. The project will sit on five parcels at 3510 and 3540 Woodward Ave., 80 and 90 Mack Ave. and 33 Eliot St. Construction is expected to be complete in November 2024, officials said.

Previous uses for the site dating back to the 1900s include auto garages, manufacturing, sheet metal shops, photo processing, restaurants and a motel, according to EGLE.

Assessment of the site shows the presence of mercury, arsenic and various chemical compounds in the soil. Investigators believe there might also be abandoned underground storage tanks, EGLE said.

Work approved for reimbursement includes excavating and disposing of contaminated soil and groundwater, disposing of solid waste and removing any underground storage tanks found on the property.

The City Club Apartments Midtown will consist of three structures: a 16-story apartment building, a six-story mixed-use building with apartments and retail, and a single-story retailer. The 344 rental units will range from studios to three bedrooms.

The property has a taxable value of $2.9 million, which is expected to increase to more than $17 million when the project is complete.

According to EGLE, the department provided $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide last year.