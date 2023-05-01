Semi-truck driver accused of shooting at motorist on I-96 in Detroit

A Georgia semi-truck driver is in police custody after allegedly shooting at a motorist on Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 11:58 p.m. to a location on east I-96 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of a crash. They were told a possibly intoxicated semi-truck driver and a weapon were involved.

According to a preliminary investigation, there was a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck at Wayburn Street in Detroit. The car's driver allegedly followed the truck after the crash for several miles, police said.

The truck's driver allegedly fired several shots from a gun at the passenger vehicle while traveling on I-96 near MLK Boulevard, officials said.

Investigators said the semi then became disabled and stopped on the freeway. The driver, 37, exited the semi and ran away but later returned. Troopers arrested him near his truck.

Troopers searched the area with a canine unit and recovered a pistol. The freeway was also closed between I-94 and MLK to search for shell casings.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez