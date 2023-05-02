Person of interest in Detroit neurosurgeon's killing released, police say

A person of interest arrested Friday in connection with the death of a neurosurgeon found dead in his Boston-Edison home last week has been released, police said.

"We can confirm that the person of interest taken into custody on April 28 has been discharged following prosecutorial review," officials said in a tweet Tuesday. "Homicide personnel will continue to investigate the information in its possession and follow up on any leads it receives."

The person of interest, a man, was taken into police custody just after midnight last Friday in connection with the death of Dr. Devon Hoover. Hoover, 53, was found shot to death in his home last week Sunday.

Hoover's body was found wrapped in a blanket and shoved into the upstairs crawlspace of his home in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard. Police were called to the house to conduct a wellness check and found him. The Wayne County Medical Examiner has ruled his death was a homicide.

The doctor was a neurosurgeon at Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit, and lived alone.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez