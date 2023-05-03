1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting Tuesday on Detroit's west side

One person is dead and two others wounded after a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a location in the 11700 block of Lauder Street near Plymouth Road and Hubbell Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Authorities said two men and one woman were discovered shot inside of a vehicle parked at the location.

They said one of the men was fatally wounded and the conditions of the other two victims are unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate and are not releasing further information.