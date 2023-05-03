Detroit school closes until next week after illnesses, student death, district says

A Detroit school is slated to remain closed until next week following a student's death amid a wave of illnesses reported there, officials confirmed Wednesday.

A kindergartner at Marcus Garvey Academy died last week, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.

"At this time, the medical examiner has not determined the cause of death," according to the release. "This week, the school has experienced an unusually high rate of flu symptoms, including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels."

After learning about the death, the Detroit Health Department responded by sending a team to the school to help with evaluation and monitoring review of protocols for disinfecting, DHD officials said in a statement Wednesday.

"As a precautionary measure, DPSCD has informed parents/caregivers of students, and the school closed today and will remain closed through the remainder of the school week to allow for a deep cleaning," according to the health department.

The building is slated to remain closed until Monday "to allow families to monitor their children's symptoms" in addition to the cleansing, the district said.

The academy on the city's east side serves students in pre-K through eighth grades and "offers a high-performing, African-Centered Learning Environment that places an emphasis on cultural awareness, global learning and community service," according to its website.

"The Detroit Health Department is working closely with DPSCD and MDHHS to monitor and trace all reported illnesses among students at that location," health department officials said Wednesday. "We do not yet have confirmation on the cause of the illness, and will share that information with Detroiters once that information has been confirmed."

The health department recommends children ages 4-7 be monitored for symptoms and seek immediate medical care if they experience fever, headaches, lethargy, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain.