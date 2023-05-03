Border protection officers in Detroit seize 3,175 lbs. of weed in truckload of tires

Customs and Border Protection officers in Detroit last month seized more than a ton of marijuana hidden in a shipment of tires, they said.

Officers at the agency's Fort Street Cargo Facility found 3,175 pounds of marijuana on April 20 after an inbound tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of tires was selected for additional screening, according to authorities.

They conducted a physical inspection and recovered multiple packages of marijuana hidden inside the tires among brown packing paper and garbage bags.

Officers also seized the cargo and tractor and trailer.

Despite being legal for recreational use in Michigan, the federal government considers marijuana a Schedule I controlled substance and its importation is illegal.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez