Third-grade public school educator named Michigan Teacher of the Year

A third-grade public school educator who's been a teacher for 21 years was named the 2023-24 Michigan Teacher of the Year on Thursday by state superintendent Michael Rice.

Candice Jackson, a teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, received the designation during a visit to her school at Mann Learning Community in Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she is grateful for Jackson's decades of service to children and families in Detroit.

"We are thrilled to honor Candice and highlight her efforts in the classroom to help students achieve their potential and her peer leadership work to empower fellow educators as well," Whitmer said. "Thank you, Candice, for helping your students find their voices, building strong relationships, and uplifting your community."Since 1952, the Michigan Teacher of the Year has been offered opportunities to serve as an advocate for the teaching profession at the state level.

Rice said the Michigan Teacher of the Year program is not about finding the best teacher. Rather, it is about celebrating an outstanding member of the teaching profession and giving Michigan teachers a voice at the state level. "Congratulations to Ms. Jackson, who represents all of the terrific teachers that we have in every corner of Michigan," Dr. Rice said. "The Michigan Teacher of the Year is an important advocate and ally for teachers and students. We appreciate greatly and will benefit from Ms. Jackson and her experiences as we work to improve Michigan public education." More than 150 teachers were nominated in the fall of 2022 for the honor. Jackson was named one of the state's 10 Regional Teachers of the Year in April who will work together during the upcoming school year to develop solutions to issues facing the state's education system and ensure that the voices of teachers are in discussions, state education officials said.