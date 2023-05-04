Funeral services set in Detroit for Marcus Garvey Academy pupil, 6, who died after illness

Funeral services for a 6-year-old Marcus Garvey Academy pupil who died last week are Friday in Detroit.

Jimari Aiden Williams died on April 26, two days after his birthday. His funeral is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Wings of Love Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, according to an obituary posted on jameshcole.com funeral home.

The results of an autopsy by the Wayne County medical examiner are pending, said Phil Van Hulle, a Wayne State University spokesman. WSU manages the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

The school Jimari attended, Marcus Garvey Academy, remains closed until next week following his death and amid a wave of illnesses reported there, school officials said Wednesday.

The Detroit Health Department sent a team to the school to help with evaluation and monitoring protocols for disinfecting the school, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

"As a precautionary measure, DPSCD has informed parents/caregivers of students, and the school closed today and will remain closed through the remainder of the school week to allow for a deep cleaning," according to the health department.

The building is slated to remain closed until Monday "to allow families to monitor their children's symptoms" in addition to the cleansing, the district said.

The academy on the city's east side serves students in pre-K through eighth grades and "offers a high-performing, African-Centered Learning Environment that places an emphasis on cultural awareness, global learning and community service," according to its website.

On Thursday, state health officials said they have been consulting on the investigation steps and providing resources and help to Detroit Health Department, but have not directly been involved in the investigation or discussions with the school.

