Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease closes Detroit preschool

A Detroit preschool is closed for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease, officials said.

Seventeen cases of the disease were reported at the Focus: HOPE Center for Children, an early childhood development center in Detroit, officials said in a statement. The disease is common in children under 5 years old and symptoms include fever, mouth sores and a rash, according to the CDC. Most children recover within seven to 10 days.

"Upon being notified of these cases, Focus: HOPE officials notified the Detroit Health Department immediately and upon their directives closed the Center For Children to conduct a deep clean using industrial strength cleaning solutions to ensure sanitation and cleanliness," the statement said.

The center was closed Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen Monday after a thorough cleaning, they also said.

"As we reopen, Focus: HOPE will continue to monitor children and encourage parents and families to do the same at home," the statement said.

The closure comes at the same time that a Detroit public school was closed due to an outbreak of a different disease.

The Marcus Garvey Academy is closed until next week after a kindergartner there died from a disease that has yet to be identified. The school, located on the city's east side, serves students in pre-K through eighth grades.

Officials said students in early grade levels at the school have experienced an unusually high rate of flu symptoms, including fevers, and vomiting.

