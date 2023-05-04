Wayne State Police clear cop in dog shooting after video review

A Wayne State Police officer faced the choice of being bit by a 55-lb. dog or opening fire, said the university's police chief Wednesday after he reviewed the officer's bodycam video of the incident and ruled that the shooting was justified.

Following the April 28 incident that made national news, the university released 24 seconds of bodycam video from the officer who wounded Ace, the 10-year-old goldendoodle that his owners said was an emotional support dog. Officers had reportedly been called to a townhouse in the Lester Morgan Cultural Gardens apartments in the city's Cultural Center at about 9:30 p.m. on a domestic violence run and wellness check.

In the bodycam clip, the dog can be seen lurking outside a nearby townhouse. The officer says "watch that dog over there," less than three seconds before the barking animal charges toward him and his partner. With the dog feet away, the officer fires two shots and the animal yelps and retreats.

Wayne State Police Chief Tony Holt said he feels badly about the shooting, but said his officer "had no recourse."

"It's a terrible situation," Holt said. "I really feel for the dog's owners, and the officer feels extremely remorseful about it, too. But he didn't have a choice. I reviewed the video and he did nothing wrong. This dog didn't come up wagging his tail, as you can see on the video — in just a few seconds, the dog came charging up ferociously, and the officer protected himself.

"I can't have my officers doing nothing and waiting until they get bit by a big dog," Holt said. "People say, 'Oh, it's just a goldendoodle, but that's a 55-pound dog."

Reached via text, the dog's owner said she was unable to provide an immediate response Wednesday, although she confirmed the animal had survived the shooting.

Police were called to the townhouse in the 500 block of Frederick after getting a report about domestic violence, Holt said.

"The caller said the daughter was having a dispute with her boyfriend, and then when our officers were on the way, there was another call saying that the daughter wasn't answering her cellphone, so the run also became a wellness check," Holt said.

"The officers got to the door, it was dark and raining," Holt said. "All of a sudden, this dog is charging at them. You can imagine how much ground a dog can cover in a few seconds. The dog was on top of him and he had no other choice, other than to deploy his weapon or say, 'How bad do I think this dog will chew on me?'"

Holt said no dogs have been shot by Wayne State University police since 1984.

"It's not like this is some kind of recurring problem here," the chief said. "This was just a very unfortunate incident, and while people get emotional whenever dogs are shot, because we all love dogs, we're going to stick with the facts of what the body-cam shows."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN