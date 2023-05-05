Detroit service remembers police officers who've died in line of duty, marks 50 years

The Detroit News

More than 150 police officials gathered early Friday morning to pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty, continuing a decades-old tradition that marked 50 years in 2023.

The 50th annual Interfaith Memorial service began with a 7:30 a.m. roll call at Campus Martius Park, followed by a half-mile march that concluded at Old St. Mary's Church in Greektown. Police officers in full uniform marched through the streets, some carrying portraits of those who've died.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 247 line-of-duty deaths since the Detroit Police Department was founded in 1865, with 160 officers killed by gunfire.

The most recent officer to be fatally shot in the line of duty was Officer Loren Courts, who was killed during a July 6, 2022 ambush. Courts was honored during Friday's ceremony, as were Officers Kahlil Biddle and Lloyd “Mike” Todd, along with Sgt. Raymond Hughes Jr., all of whom also died in the line of duty during the past year.