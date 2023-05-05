Semi driver charged in shooting on I-96

A Georgia semitractor-trailer driver has been charged in connection with allegedly shooting at another motorist this week on Interstate 96 in Detroit.

Aaron Roman Comer, 37, was arraigned Wednesday through 36th District Court on 11 counts, including felony firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop at a collision and operating while impaired, records show.

He stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered. Bond was set at $150,000.

Comer was arrested soon after the incident Sunday night.

Michigan State Police were alerted around 11:58 p.m. about a crash involving a possibly intoxicated truck driver on eastbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

After the truck collided with another car, the driver followed it for several miles until Comer allegedly opened fire, state police said. The victim filmed the shooting on a cell phone.

Comer fled the scene after the truck became disable and stopped, but later returned, according to MSP.

He faces a bond redetermination hearing Friday morning.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 15.