Detroit police seek help in identifying toddler found wandering on city's west side

Detroit News

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help so a toddler can be returned to his home.

At about noon Saturday the department received a report of a child wandering in the area of Heyden and Cathedral.

The boy, who was approximately 2-years-old, was wearing a gray shirt and pull-up diaper, police said. As a precaution, the boy was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his parents or guardians is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.