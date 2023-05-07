Colorful Greektown parade celebrates independence, culture

Detroit ― Downtown Detroit's Greektown was filled with marchers, flags, blue-and-white balloons and Greek-pride Sunday in a celebration of Greece's independence and culture.

Members of Greek Orthodox churches across Metro Detroit walked on Monroe Street with Greek and American flags, stopping between Beaubien Street and St. Antoine Street, near Greek restaurants and businesses to sing, cheer and dance.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, other officials and Greek representatives spoke at the 21st annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade.

"The celebration has special meaning to those of Greek heritage, but it means something to all of us. It's a reminder of the inner strength of the human spirit," Gilchrist said. "When we reject oppression and step into opportunity, when we fight for one another, our freedom, our self-alliance, our shared determination that we can accomplish anything and overcome everything.

"The reason that it's important that all cultures celebrate one another's independence is because there may come a time when have to fight for one another's independence. Whether that is oppression of ideology, whether that is oppression that has to do with lack of economic opportunity or that is oppression that is strictly brought forth by ignorance."

In order for all to achieve the freedom that we were born into, we must always fight for it, he said.

Greek Independence Day, which commemorates Greece's rise against the Ottoman Turks in 1821, is March 25 but due to weather, the parade committee celebrated it on Sunday while temperatures were in the high 60s.

The original Detroit Greek Parade began during World War II to raise money for war bonds for Greece, an American ally. The parades continued for several decades until the late 1960s. In 2002, the current parade committee resurrected the event and parades have been held annually ever since.

Yanni Dionisopoulos, the president of the committee, and his team has been operating the parade for almost a decade.

"We're celebrating freedom from the Ottoman Empire. We're celebrating our freedom being Greek Americans here in Detroit," Dionisopoulos said adding that the community is honored and proud to be able to exercise its culture, heritage and religion.

"We do have a very large population of Greeks in the Metro Detroit area, but one thing that's really distinguished is we have a lot of Greek pioneers ... that have started a lot of things in the city," Dionisopoulos said.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, the popular American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island on West Lafayette Street in downtown Detroit were started by Greek immigrants in the 1900s.

"There's so many Greeks that have contributed over the years to the city," he said.

Many participants dressed in various shades of blue and white, representative of the country's flag. Some wore traditional skirts, shoes and jewelry that come from different regions in Greece.

Teen dancers from St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Southgate wore skirts, shirts and jewelry from Kalymnos and Cyprus, and performed dances originally from Rhodes, a Greek island, and Cyprus.

"That's who we're relying on to continue these traditions because there's third- and fourth-generations Greeks. .... The Greek language is not predominate in their home or they haven't been to Greece but they're very proud to be Greek," Dionisopoulos said. "It's our duty for us to let them know what our culture is all about."

Lynn Whitemarsh was recording marchers on Monroe Street as the parade kicked off; she wanted to see representatives from Saints Constantine Greek Orthodox Church in Westland, a church whose events she often attends.

"I think it's nice to have something like this," said Whitemarsh of Dearborn.

"They have really good fish fries during the Easter season. I've been to a lot of their ... dinner events ... they also have a Greek fair every summer," she said.

She said her mom was a member of the Greek Catholic Union and shared the culture with her, so as an adult Whitemarsh celebrates Greek culture by going to the church's events.

When she was in high school, she would go to Greektown every weekend. "It was kind of a ritual," said Whitemarsh, 63.

Vasilis Vouharas, a board member of the parade committe, handcrafted a red-and-gold metal helmet, shield and sword to represent warriors from northern Greece under the leadership of Alexander the Great.

"We're trying to keep the culture and the history (alive)" Vouharas said.