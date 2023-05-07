Nick Gilbert, son of Rocket Cos. founder Dan Gilbert, dies from genetic condition at age 26

Nick Gilbert, the son of Rocket Companies founder and chairman Dan Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert, died Saturday from a genetic condition, according to a funeral announcement from the Ira Kaufman Chapel. Nick Gilbert was 26.

Nick Gilbert lived with neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body.

"Nick died peacefully at home surrounded by family," the chapel notice said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tweeted condolences on Sunday to the Gilbert family.

"Nick inspired people everywhere with his bravery and brought joy to everyone he met. All of Detroit has the Gilbert family in our prayers today," Duggan said.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted that Dan and Jennifer Gilbert "exemplified love and devotion to their son in so many ways."

"So many were fortunate to know Nick Gilbert as a bright light and inspiration," Benson said.

Nick Gilbert, whose father owns the National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers, gained the national spotlight in 2011 when he represented the team at the NBA draft lottery just after the departure of Cavaliers superstar LeBron James. The Cavaliers had two draft picks in the lottery and won the lottery by landing the No. 1 selection, which turned into future All Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving ended up helping the Cavaliers win an NBA title when LeBron James returned to the Cavaliers after spending four seasons with the Miami Heat. Nick Gilbert was considered the Cavaliers good luck charm.

Nick also represented the Cleveland team at the 2013 draft lottery. The Cavaliers won the No. 1 pick again, which was used on Anthony Bennett.

Cavaliers fans tweeted photos of Nick and his father at Cavaliers games and the NBA Draft Lottery.

In 2022, the Gilbert Family Foundation, a private fund established by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, announced it was funding more than $18 million in grants toward a cure for Type 1 neurofibromatosis. The money was to fund a three-year campaign as part of the organization's Gene Therapy Initiative.

Diagnosed with NF1 at 15 months old, Nick had multiple brain surgeries, loss of vision and rounds of chemotherapy.

In 2018, he underwent an eight-hour operation and spent more than a month in recovery. After the surgery, Dan Gilbert tweeted out his son was recovering, and that his son's first question post surgery was: "Did Cavs beat OKC?"

The disease can be inherited, but none of the Gilberts' other four children have been diagnosed.

Jennifer Gilbert, who co-founded the Gilbert Family Foundation in 2015 to increase NF research, said last year the foundation and family are committed to finding a cure for the disease and had committed $72.5 million to the effort.

"NF1 affects 1 in 3,000 people throughout the world, including our son Nick. The progress from our last research cycle and the promise of this one continues to give us hope that anyone enduring NF1 will see a cure in our lifetime," Jennifer Gilbert said in a statement last year.

The funeral for Nick Gilbert will be held at Temple Israel on Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township on Tuesday afternoon followed by an internment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery.