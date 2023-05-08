Detroit man, 21, dies after being ejected from car on I-96

A 21-year-old Detroit man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash early Monday on Interstate 96 , state police said.

Troopers were called at about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a location on westbound I-96 near Myers Road on the city's west side for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving on I-96 near Myers when he lost control of his vehicle and it went airborne. The vehicle crashed and ejected the driver.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead and they have notified his family.

The freeway was closed while state police conducted an investigation but has since reopened, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez