Police officer line-of-duty deaths down 18% in 2022, per FBI statistics

The July 6, 2022 fatal shooting of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts by a man lying in wait outside a west-side hair salon was one of 12 fatal ambushes of police officers nationwide in 2022, although the year ended with 18% fewer line-of-duty officer deaths than the previous year, according to FBI statistics released Monday.

There were 118 police officers killed on the job in 2022, with 60 caused by felonious acts, and 58 the result of accidents, the federal agency reported. In 2021, 73 officers were killed as the result of criminal acts, according to the FBI.

While on-the-job officer fatalities dropped in 2022, the 60 killed by criminal actions that year was 40% higher than the 27 homicides of officers in 2013, and three more than the 57 officers killed by criminality in 2018, according to five- and ten-year comparisons provided in the FBI's release Monday.

In 2022, Courts and Detroit Police Officer Mike "Lloyd" Todd were the two DPD officers killed by criminal actions. Todd died Sept. 12, 2022 of complications from gunshot wounds he sustained during a 1998 shootout on Detroit's west side.

Courts and Todd, along with Corporal Khalil Biddle, who died Aug. 17, 2021 after contracting COVID, were honored last week during the annual Detroit Police Interfaith Memorial Service downtown.

Nationwide, the average age of the officers who were feloniously killed in 2022 was 39 years old, with the victims having served an average of seven years at the time of their deaths, the FBI said.

According to the FBI, among the 60 officers killed nationwide last year by criminal actions, six were killed in unprovoked attacks, 12 died during investigative or enforcement activities, and 12 were ambushed.

Firearms were used in 49 of the 60 criminal homicides of officers last year, the FBI said. Three officers were killed with vehicles used as weapons and eight officers were killed by the offender's use of personal weapons (hand, fists, feet, etc.), according to the release.

"Law enforcement agencies identified 51 alleged assailants in connection with the felonious line-of-duty deaths," the release said, adding that 10 of the assailants had prior criminal arrests.

"Two of the offenders were under judicial supervision at the times of the felonious incidents," the release said.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 247 line-of-duty deaths since the Detroit Police Department was founded in 1865, with 160 officers killed by gunfire.

