State police investigating possible shooting on I-96 in Detroit

Michigan State Police said they are investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 96 in Detroit.

Officials said troopers found a black Chevy Trailblazer with bullet holes and shell casings on the freeway's local lanes near Schaefer Highway. They also found a victim with two gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is in stable condition.

Troopers have detained two suspects who were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

