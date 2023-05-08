State police investigating possible shooting on I-96 in Detroit
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police said they are investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 96 in Detroit.
Officials said troopers found a black Chevy Trailblazer with bullet holes and shell casings on the freeway's local lanes near Schaefer Highway. They also found a victim with two gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is in stable condition.
Troopers have detained two suspects who were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, they said.
