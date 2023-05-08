Popular Detroit bar asks for help identifying vandal who threw chair through window

The owner of a popular downtown Detroit bar is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who threw a chair through a window over the weekend.

Video shows an individual walking past Cafe D'Mongo's Speakeasy at 1439 Griswold, grabbing a patio chair that was on the sidewalk, and smashing it through the bar's front window.

The video is timestamped for just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The footage shows what appears to be a white male wearing a black shirt that says "Manic" and black pants who walked down the sidewalk, stopped and picked up one of the Cafe's many outdoor chairs and flung it into the window.

"Does anyone recognize this hoodlum, who chose us randomly to exercise his aggression?" asks the Facebook post, which was put up later on Sunday.

Owner Larry Mongo told WDIV-TV (Channel 4) that he doesn't know what motive this person may have had for the vandalism.

Mongo is a longtime Detroit businessman and has been called the "unofficial ambassador to Detroit." His Cafe D'Mongo's Speakeasy is nationally known, having hosted A-list actors and was named one of the Best Bars in America by Esquire in 2014. Opened on and off since 1985, the bar's current hours are 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri. and 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Sun.