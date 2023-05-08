Tiff over $3 leads to arrest for triple shooting in Detroit gas station that left one dead

A suspect in a triple shooting last weekend at a Detroit gas station over an apparent $3 refund that left one person dead has been arrested, police announced Monday.

The Detroit Police Department did not release details on when or where they found Samuel Anthony McCray, 27, who had been described as armed and dangerous.

"Thank you to the community and the hard-working officers who worked together to locate and arrest this suspect," officials said on Twitter.

McCray was linked to the incident reported around 3 a.m. Saturday in a Mobil station in the 12800 block of West McNichols.

He allegedly fought a store cashier over a refund of about $3, Chief James White told reporters.

The man who died was in his 30s, White said. Two victims had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The city's Buildings, Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department closed the gas station because it said it was unlicensed.