$1,000 reward announced for tips in Detroit neurosurgeon's slaying

Authorities on Tuesday announced a $1,000 reward for tips in the slaying of a Detroit neurosurgeon last month.

"Detectives continue to investigate all leads in the homicide of Dr. Devon Hoover," the Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip to http://detroitrewards.tv and include case number 2304230294.

Hoover, 53, was found fatally shot in his Boston-Edison home on April 23 after officers were called to conduct a wellness check.

His body was found wrapped in a blanket and shoved into an upstairs crawlspace at the property in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined Hoover had been shot in the head multiple times and has ruled his death was a homicide.

A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the death, then released. Hoover was a neurosurgeon at Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit, and lived alone.