'6 Mile Chedda Grove' gang member linked to 2015 slayings sentenced

A Detroit gang member has been sentenced as part of a racketeering conspiracy to 25 years in prison in connection with killing a rival gang member and an innocent teen bystander, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Edwin Mills, 33, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith. As a part of his guilty plea last fall, he admitted to participating in the deaths.

On Dec. 1, 2015, a shooting outside of a Detroit store left a 21-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female passenger dead. A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old were injured, authorities reported.

Court records show Mills has admitted to membership in the "6 Mile Chedda Grove" gang, which operated on the city's east side as "a violent organization responsible for murders, assaults, robberies and narcotics trafficking in the Detroit metropolitan area and in other states," federal officials said in a statement Tuesday.

In the 2015 incident, Mills was with another gang member, Carlo Wilson, when he saw a rival in a car outside a market, according to the release.

The pair opened fire on the car, fatally shooting the driver and teen, authorities reported. The two youths injured had been sitting on the hood.

When investigators first arrested Mills and searched his home, they found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded “magazines” of ammunition and a bayonet, officials said.“Guns and drugs take the lives of far too many people in our communities, and Edwin Mills — as a leader of the ‘6 Mile Chedda Grove’ gang — contributed to the devastating impact of both on Detroit’s Eastside,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to address the threat of gang violence in our neighborhoods. The lengthy sentence Mills received today sends a strong message that we will not tolerate criminal enterprises using violence to further their agendas.”

Mills was the last of the 11 gang members convicted.

The 10 others, who along with Mills were first indicted in 2016, pleaded guilty for their roles and have been sentenced.

In March, Wilson also received a 25-year prison sentence.

“Today’s sentence closes the book on a violent gang that terrorized an entire neighborhood,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Tuesday. “The community is safer with these men off the streets.”

In a sentencing memo filed last month, Mills' attorneys said he accepted the sentence.

"Edwin Mills lived a bleak existence in a terrible neighborhood surrounded by violence and crime from the day he was born up until the day he was arrested and imprisoned. He was born in the 48205 neighborhood and never left for any meaningful amount of time. His entire existence was defined by the poverty and crime endemic to the 48205 …," the attorneys said.

"He will recognize few faces in the neighborhood when he is released. And for the good of everyone, he will have to move on and find a new life. He is eager for that chance — Edwin firmly wishes to move on with his life and find a different path than the one he has walked to date. The contemplated sentence gives him the time and opportunity to figure out exactly what that path looks like."