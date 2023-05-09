Detroit adds Juneteenth as a paid city holiday

Detroit ― The Detroit City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to add Juneteenth to the city's list of paid holidays, despite public commenters urging the council to reject the proposal.

The nine-member council voted 7-0 on adding Juneteenth to city employees' excused time. Council members Fred Durhal II and Scott Benson were not present for the vote.

The city now recognizes eight holidays: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Should the holiday fall on a Saturday, the holiday is observed on the following Monday.

The Juneteenth ordinance will have a negative financial impact on the city's budget, according to Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising's office.

The total anticipated cost for the incremental overtime is estimated at $620,000 annually, with $585,000 impacting the city's general fund and $35,000 impacting the Detroit Department of Transportation's enterprise fund. Of the $585,000 for the general fund, $429,000 would be for police and $156,000 would be for fire.

The eight paid city holidays cost nearly $5 million annually.

"While adding any extra paid time off has various economic and productivity impacts, the direct fiscal impact measured here is based on the anticipated overtime backfill need that would be paid to eligible employees," according to an assessment from Rising's office. "Adding Juneteenth as an excused City holiday would yield an incremental overtime cost for uniform Police and Fire positions, as well as DDOT bus operators. By adding an additional excused City holiday, eligible employees who work on Juneteenth earn an additional alternate paid day off. Using this paid day off could trigger the use of overtime to maintain a minimum level of coverage or service on that respective day."

City Council President Mary Sheffield said she's proud to have sponsored the ordinance.

"As the blackest city in the United States, it is imperative that we recognize June 19th for all that it represents," Sheffield said in a statement Tuesday. "May this day be used to reflect on the truth of this country’s history and honor our ancestors' fight for justice as we work towards the future we’re building for the generations to come after us."

The council had only a few public commenters on the motion, but they all spoke against adding Juneteenth as a paid city holiday. Council members did not discuss their decisions prior to the vote.

"Not a free day on my dollar," said Sandra Hughs. "How about instead work for free on that day?"

Tamera Ahmad reiterated: "I respect that you want to honor our ancestors. This is a holiday for Black people, not to reward everyone. Just like reparations. It's about the dehumanization of enslavement. ... Juneteenth should be giving back what was stolen from us in faith bankruptcy."

William Davis, police commissioner for District 7 and President of Detroit's National Action Network, urged the council to prioritize funds elsewhere.

"This is troubling. I do respect and support Juneteenth but I do not support this effort when not one penny has been returned to retirees," Davis said. "This city is pushing out Black people who have been here and helped to maintain it for the newcomers. I don't think this should be going to all city employees, contractors or any White people.”

