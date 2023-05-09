Ford Fireworks show returns June 26 at Detroit riverfront

The Ford Fireworks show returns to downtown Detroit next month, organizers said Tuesday.

The display is set for Monday, June 26 with a live broadcast on WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

The event, considered one of the largest in the country and marking its 65th year, is themed “Splash into Summer.”

“The Ford Fireworks is truly one of the most beautiful shows in the country and we are so honored to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the show to Detroit for its 65th year,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, the Parade Company.

The Parade Company selects the musical arrangements and works with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River.

“Being a good neighbor and building community here in our hometown has always been a top priority for Ford,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Ford is proud to be a longtime partner of The Parade Company and we are looking forward to bringing everyone together again for the 2023 Ford Fireworks, where we will celebrate and honor America, our great city and the people and communities that make Detroit so special.”

The event also will be covered by 760 WJR and Paul W. Smith.

Meanwhile, limited tables are available for the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party presented by Ford. Proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

For information, go to www.theparade.org or call (313) 923-7400.

The 2022 fireworks were the first in the city since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were produced from Lake St. Clair Metropark amid the COVID-19 pandemic.