Detroit kids see tools of the skilled trades at construction science expo

Detroit — As a seventh grader, Darnell Winston hasn't thought too much yet about what he will do after he graduates from Chandler Park Academy, a K-12 college prep elementary, middle and charter high school in Hazel Park.

But on Wednesday, he was shown the tools and opportunities of engineering and construction trades. He learned about carpentry, electric work and brick laying and the jobs skilled laborers are doing on projects across the state and in Detroit, such as the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

"I liked the drill and the crane," said Darnell, 12.

He was among more than 1,000 Detroit public school students who took part in the 12th Annual Construction Science Expo on Tuesday at the Durfee Society for Innovation in Detroit. This career fair introduces Detroit middle and high school students to the construction and engineering industries through conversations with industry experts and hands-on experiences like bridge-building with CAD 3D software and riveting steel with power tools. They even had the chance to operate heavy machinery including mini-excavators and a Spydercrane.

"This is a great opportunity for students to see the world through different eyes," said Carla Washington, a middle school counselor at Chandler Park Academy. "A lot of times you get stuck in what you are familiar (with). This type of thing helps them see there are so many different avenues for success."

John Hartwell, career and outreach representative for Operating Engineers 324, said the demand for people trained in skilled jobs "is huge."

"We need to let the students and their parents know that these are viable options," said Hartwell. "These are some jobs that are here, especially in Detroit, and career opportunities you can have."

Lee Graham, co-chair of the Construction Science Expo, said the event is aimed at exposing students, and their parents, to the many opportunities available that operate on an "earn and learn model."

Young people enter a trade by becoming an apprentice and learning on what is often an "amazing" project, Graham said.

"And getting paid the whole time," said Graham, who is executive director for the labor management division of Operating Engineers 324. "They start out, on average, $20/hour on the paycheck and $26/hour in benefits. Combined, that is $46/hour. "

Every 1,000 hours that is completed by a apprentice in the field and related training instruction adds 5% to their pay, said Graham.

"The kids and parents just don't know," said Graham said.

Dan McKernan, communications director of Operating Engineers 324, said that too often, Detroiters don't know about the opportunities that are available through skilled trades and engineering.

"Now with so much work going on right here in their backyard," said McKernan, "they should get to know about it and what it takes to enters it. And succeed."

