Police arrest suspect after chair tossed through window at popular Detroit bar

An arrest has been made after a popular downtown Detroit bar was vandalized last weekend, police said Wednesday.

The arrest was announced a day after the Detroit Police Department offered a $250 reward for tips in connection with the incident early Sunday at Cafe d'Mongo's Speakeasy in the 1400 block of Griswold.

"Thank you to the community and the dedicated officers who worked together to locate and arrest this suspect," the Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera walking on a sidewalk near the business, stopping, then grabbing a chair and tossing it into a window.

The spot is nationally known, having hosted A-list actors and was named one of the Best Bars in America by Esquire in 2014. The owner, longtime businessman Larry Mongo, has been called the "unofficial ambassador to Detroit."

Mongo had sought tips in the case on Facebook. In another post shared Wednesday, Mongo said he had spoken with the suspect by phone and shared a video that recorded part of the conversation.

It was unclear when the clip was shot or how Mongo reached the man arrested.

"You don’t need no felony on you, young man. I’m telling you," the owner was heard saying in the footage, which appeared to be filmed outside his business.

Mongo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the arrest.

The suspect remains in custody, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Other details on him or charges were not available, Donakowski said.