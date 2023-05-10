'White Boy Rick' arrested in Miami after fight with girlfriend during sex, police say

Richard Wershe, Jr., a former drug dealer known as "White Boy Rick," was arrested in Miami Tuesday and charged with battery and robbery following a fight with a woman that allegedly started when the Detroit native called out someone else's name during sex, according to a Miami Police report.

Wershe's attorney insists the woman concocted the charges against Wershe, 53, who has been the subject of multiple documentaries and a Hollywood film after he became an FBI informant in Detroit at age 14 and was sentenced to life in prison in 1988 at the age of 17.

Wershe, who has an ongoing $100 million federal lawsuit against Detroit claiming child abuse for the way he was handled by police during the 1980s, was released from a Michigan prison in 2017 but sent to Florida to serve a sentence in connection with a car theft ring until 2020. In March, Wershe hosted a party at the Warren Andiamo restaurant.

According to a Miami Police report provided by the department, a woman came to the station claiming that Wershe had assaulted her in his condo on Bayshore Drive in Miami. The woman told police she'd been in a relationship with Wershe for four months, the report said.

The woman told officers "that she had an altercation on May 6, 2023 with her boyfriend because while they were having sexual intercourse the defendant mentioned another female's name," the report said. "The victim got up from the bed and the defendant grabbed her by the arms causing a bruise on her left bicep.

"The defendant then proceeded to snatch her diamond bracelet and her necklace that the defendant had purchase(d)," the report said. "The victim then threw a shoe at the defendant but missed, but subsequently the defendant walked toward the victim and punched her on the side of her left breast area."

According to the report, the alleged victim didn't immediately tell police "because she did not want problems with immigration."

Officers spoke on the telephone with a witness who said she hadn't seen Wershe snatch the jewelry, "but she did witness when the defendant punched the victim in the breast area," the report said.

While the alleged victim was filling out the police report Monday, Wershe arrived at the station "looking for his car keys," the report said.

Wershe was taken into custody, handing over his property that included a gold Rolex watch, two gold chains, a set of Lamborghini keys and $10,940 in cash — 87 $100 bills, 42 $50 bills, six $20 bills and two $10 bills.

Wershe's lawyer, Detroit attorney Nabih Ayad, said the charges were "made up."

"It's absolutely false," Ayad said. "She stole his watch, and when he threatened to call the police, he went and made a fake police report saying that he hit her."

Ayad said his client is out of jail, and that he was unaware if any hearings had been scheduled in the case.

