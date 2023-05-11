Detroit to start $95M infrastructure improvement program

The city of Detroit plans to pursue $95 million worth of road and sidewalk improvements during the 2023 construction season, officials announced Thursday.

The Department of Public Works in Michigan's largest city is expected to repave 81 miles of major and residential roads; start a new streetscape project along Dexter; and wrap three new streetscapes along key commercial corridors on East Warren, West Warren and Rosa Parks Boulevard. representatives said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 41 miles of residential streets and 40 miles of major roads are eyed for enhancements this year, according to the release.

"Most residential streets will be paved by city crews, while contractors will pave the major roads," city officials said. "All contracts awarded through the city’s procurement process will require most work to be performed by Detroit residents."

Segments of West Vernor, Harper, McNichols, Meyers, Conant and Seven Mile are among the thoroughfares targeted for boosts as the construction season lasts through December, coordinators said.

"In addition, we are planning for the thousands of people who will visit our city next year for the NFL draft, and infrastructure improvements will be made in the areas where we expect heavy pedestrian traffic," officials said. "The city also plans an expanded sidewalk replacement program this year."

The city typically spends about $4.5 million each year to replace broken sidewalk flags damaged by trees positioned between the curb and sidewalk, officials said.

Through an extra $20.5 million in budget surplus funds the Detroit City Council has approved, there is expected to be a $25 million sidewalk improvement program, according to the release.

And under an expanded sidewalk replacement program, as many as 70,000 damaged of missing sidewalk sections will be replaced. That equals 80 miles, officials said.

Repairs are prioritized in areas near schools, churches and parks; requested by registered neighborhood block clubs or senior citizens and disabled residents. They're also prioritized if adjacent to city road resurfacing projects or along commercial corridors where cleanup and beautification are planned for a backlog of requests from previous years.

A new streetscape project is slated to start along Dexter Avenue between Webb and Davison on the west side to add street lighting, landscaping, street furniture as well as new road pavements.

"Similar projects along Livernois, W. McNichols, Grand River and Kercheval have helped spur the revitalization of those commercial corridors, and we anticipate similar results when the Dexter project is completed," city officials said Thursday.

Beyond those efforts, the city continues to install speed humps to reduce speeding in neighborhoods. The new ones expected to be added this year should bring the total since 2018 to more than 10,000.

Funding for the road projects will come from a combination of federal and state transportation funds, as well as road bond funds, according to the release.

"We are committed to improving the quality of life and creating opportunity for our citizens," DPW Director Ron Brundidge said. "In addition to providing needed road and sidewalk repairs, we are also requiring that 51% of the work be done by Detroiters so our residents can take part in the opportunities created through our infrastructure improvement projects."