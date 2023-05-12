Alleged drug dealer among feds' 'most wanted' extradited to Detroit

Detroit — An alleged drug dealer, a dual citizen of Laos and Canada who was on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted list, has been extradited from Canada to face drug trafficking charges in Detroit, federal officials announced Friday.

Khaophone Sychantha, 41, was indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in December 2005, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Further investigation by agents of HSI Detroit led to charges in a superseding indictment returned in October 2013, charging Sychantha and three additional defendants," the release said.

Sychantha faces charges of with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, ecstasy, BZP (benzylpiperazine) and marijuana between 2003 and 2011, the release said.

The defendant is also charged with three counts of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and ecstasy.

"Following these American indictments, Sychantha was also charged and arrested in Canada on three separate Canadian criminal cases," the release said. "In 2014, Sychantha fled while under house arrest in Canada. HSI Detroit subsequently added Sychantha to the Homeland Security Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted List and offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his capture."

Sychantha was arrested near Montreal in 2017 after he assaulted a police officer and led cops on a "short pursuit," officials said Friday.

Since the arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition along with two Canadian co-defendants, according to the release.

Sychantha appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony P. Patti.

“I commend the work of the agents from HSI and Canadian law enforcement for pursuing this long-time fugitive and significant drug trafficker,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement Friday. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts of our international partners, Sychantha will now face justice in the United States."