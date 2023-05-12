Detroit cop accused of punching woman in hospital in 2018 gets probation

A Detroit police officer accused of assaulting a mentally unstable woman in a hospital in 2018 will serve three days of probation before the case against him is dismissed, a judge ruled Friday.

Dewayne Jones, 51, was technically sentenced to one day's probation Friday by Judge Lynise Bryant in Detroit's 36th District Court. She said if Jones had no new criminal charges filed against him by Monday, the case against him would be dismissed.

"The court will dismiss the matter on Monday," the judge said. "I will place the matter on the docket and then the probation department will run a lien on Monday. If it says the same thing that it says on Friday, then the matter will be closed with improvement, the conviction will be set aside and the case will be dismissed with prejudice."

Jones pleaded no contest last month to a charge of disorderly conduct, according to the judge and court records. In exchange for his plea, an assault and battery charge and a common law offense were dropped. Disorderly conduct and assault and battery are both misdemeanors punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.

Jones, a sergeant with the Detroit Police Department, was convicted and sentenced to probation in May 2019 for repeatedly punching a mentally unstable woman inside Detroit Receiving Hospital in August 2018. He was also ordered to attend anger management classes, perform 15 days of community service and pay a $500 fine and about $300 in court costs and fees.

In a video that went viral, he is seen hitting a 29-year-old woman with his fists on Aug. 1, 2018, in the hospital's emergency department. During his trial, witnesses said he repeatedly punched the woman after she spat at him and bit him while he and other officers tried to calm her.

However, Jones' conviction had been set aside and he was given a new trial in 2021 after a judge ruled he did not get effective legal counsel during a key part of his defense. The second trial in 2022 ended with a hung jury.

Bryant said Friday that Jones served a probationary sentence, paid more than $1,300 in court fees, and completed 315 days of community service as well as a six-week anger management course in 2019.

"Mr. Jones, I hope that this has truly been a learning experience," the judge said. "I am a firm believer in ... finding the lesson in whatever happens to me and I hope this is the case for you. I wish you all the best in life and in your career."

Jones, who was mostly silent during the hearing, responded: " I just want to say thank you so much. I've learned a ton."

