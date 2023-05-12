Fire kills one woman on Detroit's east side early Friday morning

Detroit — The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a blaze that broke out on the city's east side early Friday morning, killing one woman.

The fire was reported at 5:11 a.m. in a house on the 4000 block of Algonquin Street, said Chief James Harris. The house sustained "significant damage" after burning for about 45 minutes.

Other information about the victim such as her age was not known Friday morning, Harris said. No one else was inside the house when the fire started, he added

The cause of the fire is unknown but the Detroit Fire Department is conducting an investigation. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages but they will determine the cause, Harris said.

